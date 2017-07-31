Terrence Jones signed one of largest single-season deals in China ever

Former first-round pick and serviceable big man Terrence Jones will play in the Chinese Basketball Association rather than in the NBA.

Free agent Terrence Jones' one-year deal with China's Qingdao will be worth $2 million, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2017

Jones spoke with Oliver Maroney about his decision to play overseas (via Uproxx):

“I wanted to challenge myself and experience a new culture. The CBA is growing and lots of guys go over there and have success. So I know there is a lot of opportunity in China and I just have to go out there with an open mind and be ready to contribute.”

The former first-round pick signed a $2 million deal to play in China. Had he stayed in the NBA and signed a minimum deal, Jones would have made $1.7 million next season. The Hornets reportedly had shown interest in the big man.

In the aforementioned interview, Jones made it clear he is interested in an eventual NBA return:

“This is my last opportunity to prove to my family, my city and myself that I deserve where I dream to be. I want to be a champion in the NBA, I want to win a lot of games and I want the opportunity to have the best job in my world, that’s playing in the NBA.”

It’s now becoming more common for players to have a higher contract offer to play abroad than in the United States.

For comparison, Brandon Jennings recently accepted a one-year deal worth $1.5 million to play in China. Jordan Crawford, who was dominant in the CBA, returned to the league on a deal worth $1.7 million.

Crawford actually made more while playing overseas with a contract of reportedly $2 million.

Last season, the Qingdao Double Star Eagles roster included Jerrelle Benimon who played for the Bulls during summer league in Las Vegas.

