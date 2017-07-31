Trending stories: Danilo Gallinari, LaVar Ball and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Gallinari slugs opponent, hurts thumb – via espn.com
July 30 07:14 PM
Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari punched a Netherlands player during a European exhibition game for Italy, resulting in a right thumb injury that sent him to a local hospital but isn’t expected to require surgery, league sources told ESPN.
Shares
Tourney refs cut ties with Adidas after Ball flap – via espn.com
July 30 09:35 PM
The group that supplied refs for a Summer Championships game on Friday in Las Vegas will end its five-year relations with the sneaker company after Adidas replaced a female referee after LaVar Ball threatened to pull the team off the court.
Shares
If G League games remain on Facebook, NBA must improve broadcasts – via 2ways10days.com
July 04 09:08 PM
If the league won’t budge from its inferior video player, they need to invest in infrastructure.
Comments