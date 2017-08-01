Beyoncé is reportedly interested in a Rockets ownership stake

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has put the team up for sale. One potential suitor for a minority stake is music superstar Beyoncé.

According to Bloomberg, she is “mulling” an investment in an offer. While she would add legitimate spark to any ownership group interested in the team her interest would need to be sincere. Though her husband Jay Z once had an ownership stake in the Nets, his share was just 0.15 percent.

Beyoncé would need to invest almost seven times as much in Houston (via Grantland):

Call it the Jay Z rule. At its last major meeting, the NBA’s Board of Governors quietly passed a rule mandating that teams have 25 or fewer individual owners — and that every such owner must own at least 1 percent of the team, per a half-dozen league sources.

The Houston Chronicle estimates the team could be worth more than $2 billion. As such, she may need to invest at least $2 million. While it’d be a big expense, Beyoncé and Jay Z have a combined net worth of $1.16 billion.

Beyoncé has performed wearing a James Harden jersey, which Harden called “pretty dope” when speaking with USA TODAY Sports.