Kevin Seraphin, waived by Pacers, could have Barcelona interest

The Indiana Pacers have parted ways with French-born 27-year-old big man Kevin Seraphin, which could open doors for him to play in Europe.

Sources: Indiana has waived center Kevin Seraphin, who had guarantee date on the upcoming season of his deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2017

The Pacers had until tomorrow to decide whether or not they would pay a guaranteed contract for Seraphin. Indiana decided against bringing him back for next season. But he may have a mutual fit in the EuroLeague.

This is what the French center told us about playing overseas in September 2016:

“Barcelona was my first option. I talked to the GM. He called me. After that, I talked to the coach and they were my first option. But they made us wait. They were like, ‘We have to make room’. Then they told us they could not do it because they couldn’t make room. That’s when my new agent (Bouna Ndiaye) started calling teams in the NBA and seeing if we could get a deal. That’s why it took so long — because we were exploring that option first. I was looking forward to an opportunity to play a lot and show people what I can do. Since it didn’t happen with Barcelona, we looked at opportunities in the NBA… And then Barcelona came back! But it was too late then because we were in the process of talking to NBA teams, then I tried out with Indiana for a couple of days and now I’m with the Pacers.”

Seraphin was rumored to the Spanish powerhouse on a one-year deal. While he was reportedly on the radar for Barcelona, there were no official negotiations for the big man to join their roster.

This year, however, Barcelona has two Frenchmen on their squad: Adrien Moerman and Thomas Heurtel. Seraphin played alongside Heurtel at the 2009 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship, where they won a silver medal.

A report in Mundo Deportivo indicated that Barça could have a legitimate interest in signing Seraphin.