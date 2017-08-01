Trending stories: Next superteams, Jeff Green, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and more

Thunder to host Australian team for exhibition game – via newsok.com July 31 05:31 PM JUL 31, 2017 – This preseason, the Thunder will welcome an opponent from Down Under. Melbourne United, a team from Australia’s National Basketball League, will play an exhibition game in Oklahoma City, The Oklahoman confirmed on Monday. Shares

Former Thunder forward Jeff Green debuts Jordans based on his recovery from heart surgery – via newsok.com July 31 04:42 PM JUL 31, 2017 – Six years ago, Jeff Green was traded from Oklahoma City to Boston in a move that changed the Thunder forever. Not long after the trade, Green’s life was forever changed as well. Shares