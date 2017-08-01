USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Next superteams, Jeff Green, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

July 31 09:50 AM
Ros is a mainstay in the Bay Area but her rise was anything but easy

July 31 08:28 AM
Nine NBA franchises have superteam potential to challenge the Warriors’ juggernaut. Here’s how they might get their superstars.

July 31 12:50 PM
Ten years ago, the NBA’s first modern superteam was formed. There hasn’t been a successor quite like it.

August 01 07:05 AM

July 31 06:30 PM
New Kings assistant general manager Brandon D. Williams did all he could to succeed, including law school.

July 31 05:31 PM
JUL 31, 2017 – This preseason, the Thunder will welcome an opponent from Down Under. Melbourne United, a team from Australia’s National Basketball League, will play an exhibition game in Oklahoma City, The Oklahoman confirmed on Monday.

July 31 04:42 PM
JUL 31, 2017 – Six years ago, Jeff Green was traded from Oklahoma City to Boston in a move that changed the Thunder forever. Not long after the trade, Green’s life was forever changed as well.

July 31 03:51 PM

July 31 10:25 AM
Adidas gave LaVar Ball a pass for his verbal abuse and misogynistic comments toward a female referee, and that’s shameful.

