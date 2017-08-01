Trending stories: Next superteams, Jeff Green, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Q&A with Rosalyn Gold-Onwude: A rising star in the world of basketball – via 2ways10days.com
July 31 09:50 AM
Ros is a mainstay in the Bay Area but her rise was anything but easy
Shares
Next NBA superteam? Nine teams to watch – via espn.com
July 31 08:28 AM
Nine NBA franchises have superteam potential to challenge the Warriors’ juggernaut. Here’s how they might get their superstars.
Shares
The 2008 Celtics were the first and most fascinating NBA superteam – via sbnation.com
July 31 12:50 PM
Ten years ago, the NBA’s first modern superteam was formed. There hasn’t been a successor quite like it.
Shares
NBA teams reveal new Nike jerseys for ’17-18 season – via nba.com
August 01 07:05 AM
Shares
Solid background – and keeping his sanity – makes Williams ready for Kings front-office job – via sacbee.com
July 31 06:30 PM
New Kings assistant general manager Brandon D. Williams did all he could to succeed, including law school.
Shares
Thunder to host Australian team for exhibition game – via newsok.com
July 31 05:31 PM
JUL 31, 2017 – This preseason, the Thunder will welcome an opponent from Down Under. Melbourne United, a team from Australia’s National Basketball League, will play an exhibition game in Oklahoma City, The Oklahoman confirmed on Monday.
Shares
Former Thunder forward Jeff Green debuts Jordans based on his recovery from heart surgery – via newsok.com
July 31 04:42 PM
JUL 31, 2017 – Six years ago, Jeff Green was traded from Oklahoma City to Boston in a move that changed the Thunder forever. Not long after the trade, Green’s life was forever changed as well.
Shares
Lauvergne: "Tony Parker pushed the Spurs to sign me" – via eurohoops.net
July 31 03:51 PM
Shares
LaVar Ball’s misogyny is being enabled by Adidas – via sbnation.com
July 31 10:25 AM
Adidas gave LaVar Ball a pass for his verbal abuse and misogynistic comments toward a female referee, and that’s shameful.
Comments