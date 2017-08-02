BIG3 suspends Allen Iverson for upcoming game in Kentucky

The BIG3 basketball league has suspended former NBA superstar Allen Iverson for their upcoming match in Lexington, Kentucky.

Iverson, who coaches and plays for the 3’s Company team, was expected to play in Dallas against Team Power. According to reports from TMZ, he was at a casino near Chicago until the early morning and missed the game.

This was the official statement from the league after his absence, which indicated they did not know why he did not attend:

“We had no advance warning and do not have information as to all the circumstances surrounding his absence. The league is launching an investigation to gather all the facts and then will make an informed, official statement. DerMarr Johnson, Three’s Company’s co-Captain, stepped in to fulfill Player Captain and Coaching duties.”

In his personal statement, Iverson said he will do his best “to make up for this moving forward” on the tour.

The BIG3 league had used the former NBA superstar as a focus in their marketing campaign. As such, fans in Kentucky will likely be disappointed to not see him on the floor.

He has played three games and has scored three total baskets. Iverson currently averages just over nine minutes per game.