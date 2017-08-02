Bobby Portis says Rajon Rondo is best NBA teammate he's ever had

Chicago Bulls power forward Bobby Portis recently said that point guard Rajon Rondo was the best NBA teammate he’s had.

Last season was Rondo’s lone campaign in Chicago, but he made an impression on some players in the locker room. According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, the “young guys on the Bulls loved him” last season. Portis is 22 years old and just finished his second season in the NBA.

While Rondo publicly feuded with some of the other veterans on the team including Jimmy Butler (now with the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Dwyane Wade, it seems the up-and-comers appreciated him.

Portis isn’t alone in his assessment. Nikola Mirotic, 26, made a similar comment about Rondo during the season. Back in January, here’s what Mirotic had to say about the four-time All-Star (via Chicago Tribune):

“Along with Pau [Gasol], he’s the best teammate I’ve ever had. I feel so comfortable with him and I think all the young guys do… Before he came here, I didn’t know him very well. I heard different stories. Like always, people said good things and people said bad things. But I never judge anyone before I meet them.”

However, Rondo doesn’t get along with everyone. In addition to his issues with Butler and Wade, former teammates including Ray Allen have had beef with Rondo. Not to mention, his time with the Dallas Mavericks came to an ugly conclusion when Rick Carlisle dismissed him from the team.

It’s possible that Rondo learned from those situations. Either way, there’s no denying the point guard has his supporters.

Now, the 31-year-old must try to win over a new locker room after signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

It should help that Rondo and Pelicans All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins are already good friends who previously played together on the Sacramento Kings. Rondo also played alongside Jordan Crawford for a season and a half with the Boston Celtics. Anthony Davis and Darius Miller share the University of Kentucky bond with Rondo and have crossed paths with him over the years as a result.

Regardless of chemistry and relationships, it’ll be interesting to see how the Pelicans can get their core pieces to fit together:

Rajon Rondo in NOLA: How's that going to work? pic.twitter.com/SPwNaRxCq1 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) July 31, 2017