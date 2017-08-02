Gerald Henderson could miss entire NBA season with hip surgery

Former Philadelphia 76ers swingman Gerald Henderson could miss the entire upcoming NBA season due to a hip injury that requires surgery.

Free agent Gerald Henderson to have surgery on hip, could potentially miss entire 2017-18 season, league sources tell ESPN. Story to come. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2017

With eight years of NBA experience, the minimum he could make next season would be $2.1 million. According to a statement released by his agency, some franchises expressed interest in signing him:

“Despite receiving genuine interest from several NBA teams, I have made the decision to continue to evaluate surgical options on my left hip. I have been playing through severe pain that has made it difficult to play to the best of my ability. Now the pain has started to impact my everyday life off the court. My family, my agent and I are working closely with my medical team to give me all of the information I will need to make the best decision, personally and professionally. I am as competitive as they come and want to play. I will fully commit myself to getting healthy. I am thankful for the many opportunities I’ve had and I look forward to returning to playing in the NBA.”

While the Sixers decided not to bring Henderson back for a $9 million salary next season, he will still receive $1 million in guaranteed money.

Prior to the injury, he could have made sense on a short-term contract with the New Orleans Pelicans or the Portland Trail Blazers (with whom he previously played) to replace Allen Crabbe.

Henderson predicted he would need hip replacement sometime in the future after he struggled with the injury last season.