Ranking: The players with the most Win Shares in the 70's

<p>15. Paul Westphal: 59.7.</p> <p>14. Paul Silas: 63.0.</p> <p>13. Tiny Archibald: 66.9.</p> <p>12. Rudy Tomjanovich: 68.3.</p> <p>11. Rick Barry: 68.6.</p> <p>10. Bob Dandridge: 73.8.</p> <p>9. John Havlicek: 75.1. </p> <p>8. Calvin Murphy: 75.8. </p> <p>7. Bob McAdoo: 77.6.</p> <p>6. Walt Frazier: 82.4.</p> <p>5. Wes Unseld: 82.7.</p> <p>4. Dave Cowens: 83.7. </p> <p>3. Elvin Hayes: 89.9.</p> <p>2. Bob Lanier: 94.8. </p> <p>1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 177.0.</p>
