Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony, Ian Clark, Ramon Sessions and more

Carmelo Anthony reportedly unwilling to waive no-trade clause to join Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
August 01 05:01 PM
But according to the New York Post, Anthony has changed his mind and is no longer interested in playing for the Cavs, especially after Kyrie Irving’s trade demand.
NBA offseason grades: Who did the best, worst in the West? – via espn.com
August 01 08:23 AM
After the draft, trades and free agency, Kevin Pelton hands out grades for each team in the Western Conference.
What’s old is new for Atlanta and the Erie BayHawks – via 2ways10days.com
August 01 10:04 AM
The Atlanta Hawks have a one-of-a-kind setup with Erie over the next two seasons, and they are literally starting from scratch.
Sources: Ian Clark agrees to one-year deal with Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com
August 01 07:48 PM
The former backup guard for the champion Golden State Warriors is joining New Orleans for $1.6 million.
Old Knicks hand wanted Ramon Sessions here years ago – via nypost.com
August 01 08:25 AM
During Dan D’Antoni’s three-plus seasons as a Knicks assistant coach, and even back in Phoenix before the 2007 NBA Draft, he lobbied for Ramon Sessions. D’Antoni is long gone and now head coach at …
Giannis Antetokounmpo Summer Conversation – NBA.com – via nba.com
August 01 12:57 PM
Joe Dumars Joins ISE as President of Basketball Division – via iseworldwide.com
August 01 01:09 PM
Melo Trimble is discovering that life in the NBA after Maryland won’t be easy – via washingtonpost.com
August 01 10:13 AM
Melo Trimble was a star the past three years for the Terrapins, but he accepts that he’s got a tougher-than-expected hill to climb to make it as a pro.
Kawakami: Our promise to the Bay Area – via theathletic.com
August 01 10:12 AM
I don’t want to get into too many details, but let’s just say this moment involved the Warriors,…
