13 things you may not know about Arvydas Sabonis

1. He got married to the first winner of the Miss Lithuania contest.

2. He reportedly partied so hard after winning bronze at the 1992 Olympics that he missed the medal ceremony.

3. Dale Brown tried to recruit him to LSU.

4. He was originally selected by the Hawks as 77th pick in the 1985 draft.

5. In Portland, he asked to buy a Jeep before shopping for a home.

6. He played at the Rookie All-Star Game when he was 31. Only four minutes, though.

7. Shaquille O’Neal shot only 53.3 percent from the field in games against him. His career average is 58.2 percent.

8. He averaged 18.2 ppg and 11.3 rpg in Olympic tournament games.

9. He scored only 10 ppg on average vs. United States in FIBA tournament games.

10. He’s not among the Top 50 international scorers in NBA history.

11. He was named Euroleague MVP in 2004 at age 39.

12. He had a heart attack back in 2011.

13. His Hall of Fame induction speech lasted 49 seconds.