DeMarcus Cousins hopes Pelicans play Kings for first game of season

New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins was traded by the Sacramento Kings, the team that drafted him in 2010, last season.

Cousins recently spoke about his incredible desire to play his former team (via The Undefeated):

“I can’t wait. Oh, my God. I can’t wait. I’m praying it’s the first game. I just got a lot to get off my chest. I can’t wait.”

Later in the interview, Cousins said he missed the community, the people and the fans. But he maintained this was all he missed about his former employer.

He has reportedly lost a significant amount of weight and the 6-foot-11 star did more weightlifting than ever before as well.

His new team has also improved over the offseason. The most recent move the front office made was to sign Ian Clark, who was most recently on the Warriors championship-winning team last season.

Can Rajon Rondo fit alongside the Pelicans' core of Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday? @TikotDeRoa analyzes the roster: pic.twitter.com/Z7MHU2qUoS — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 3, 2017

Meanwhile, New Orleans retained Jrue Holiday on a five-year deal and signed former Sacramento point guard Rajon Rondo. Last season, Rondo played for the Bulls.

Cousins calls Rondo a “big brother” as they both went to Kentucky and were teammates on the Kings. New Orleans star Anthony Davis also attended Kentucky.

Sacramento also had a busy offseason adding veterans George Hill, Zach Randolph and Vince Carter. They brought Bogdan Bogdanovic over from Europe and drafted rookies De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Frank Mason and Harry Giles.

Like Cousins and Rondo, Fox also played collegiate basketball at Kentucky.