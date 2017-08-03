Patrick Beverley confirms he wanted the Rockets to trade him

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was included in a trade to send Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. It turns out, Beverley wanted to leave.

On a recent podcast with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley said folks were surprised he was traded to Los Angeles. However, he made it clear he asked for the move.

Former Rockets guard Patrick Beverley told @wojespn on his podcast that he asked the Rockets to trade him pic.twitter.com/5qeXiBQbc3 — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) August 3, 2017

Below is an excerpted transcript of his quote from the conversation:

“It comes kind of surprising to people that ask, ‘Why did they trade you?’ I asked for it. I asked for a bigger opportunity, a bigger chance to display my skills on a high level and I was fortunate that the Rockets did really good with me and [put] me in a situation where I can thrive and be successful. They could have really dumped me anywhere, but they did right, and I respect them a lot for it.”

Before he was acquired by the Clippers, reports indicated Beverley would “welcome a move” away from the Rockets. Marc Stein then added Houston made both Beverley and Lou Williams “available via trade” one week before the deal was accepted.

In mid-June, Beverley also spoke about how “a lot of teams” wanted his talent. He called this a special feeling.

USA TODAY’s Sam Amick said eight teams were in play to land Beverley before the eventual agreement with Los Angeles. Clearly, Beverley had a long list of potential suitors and now he’s looking forward to showing what he can do with an increased role and more exposure than he has received in the past.