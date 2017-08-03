Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony's future, Danny Crawford, Zhou Qi and more

By: HoopsHype staff | August 3, 2017
These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
August 02 01:11 PM
Sources told the Daily News that team president Steve Mills has tried to talk with Anthony to go over options.
August 02 09:43 AM
We kick off our 30-team podcast preview series by talking to Nets fans. They’re patient and thrilled the team has a direction.
August 02 11:46 AM
I’m going to have to start buying soap and shampoo again.
It’s not that I haven’t used the personal hygiene products for the past five years. It’s just that the fine folks at Marriott have kept me in ample supply during NBA seasons since 2012.
That officially comes to an end today.
After five seasons covering the Hawks (and…
August 02 01:09 PM
Stephen A. Smith breaks down the tricky situation between Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks.
August 02 08:22 PM
The 10-time NBA All-Star is intent on trying to enjoy his life and remaining seasons – even as he remains a member of the Knicks.
August 02 07:59 PM
He officiated 35 NBA Finals games, including two this past Finals between the Cavaliers and Warriors.
August 02 10:03 AM
The Houston Rockets rookie will shine with their G League affiliate.
August 02 06:07 PM
Kristaps Porzingis, not four months after seeming like a player who wanted out, is now sounding optimistic about his future with the Knicks.
August 02 01:36 PM
This isn’t the first time Jordan has shared this opinion. Back in February 2013, about six months after James won his first title with the Miami Heat, Jordan used ring total as the foundation for his argument when comparing James and Bryant.
August 02 04:24 PM
August 02 11:34 AM
In a bit of a surprise move the Pelicans have signed guard Ian Clark on a vet minimum deal. Clark recently played for the Warriors and is going to be expected to space the court for Anthony Davis a…
August 02 01:46 PM
It’s been widely speculated, but for the first time on Wednesday, there were official reports of Colin Kaepernick being blackballed by NFL owners.
