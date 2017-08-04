Andre Drummond admits he's struggling to deal with trade rumors

Detroit Pistons star Andre Drummond recently opened up about what it’s been like to be involved in trade rumors, and he admitted that reading the various reports has taken a toll on him and his family.

#Pistons Drummond on last season's decline: "It was tough for my family and me to hear those (trade) rumors." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) August 3, 2017

Drummond added that his play was not where he wanted it to be last season and took full responsibility for his poor performance.

It’s possible that the various rumors distracted the 23-year-old and ultimately caused his on-court struggle. Of course, his inconsistent play only led to more talk about his uncertain future, which perhaps created a vicious cycle for Drummond.

The Sports Illustrated staff reported that the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns were each interested in trading for the Pistons big man. The Washington Post corroborated this and indicated that Detroit’s front office “was taking calls” for Drummond.

Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy believes Drummond was hurt by the rumors. However, Van Gundy said some of the specific trade rumors that Drummond asked him about had never been discussed with other teams (via Detroit Free Press):

“I think he was hurt at the trade deadline [when his name came up]. Now, he’s been through it. Any of us would be bothered by it, but it’s a fact of life in the NBA. Two weeks ago, he and [Reggie Jackson’s] names were both in there, trade rumors, on teams we hadn’t even talked to on that one. These things come up. That’s the reality of it.”

One such trade scenario that Drummond asked about had him being deal to the Kings in exchange for the No. 5 pick in the draft. Van Gundy flat out said it “hadn’t been discussed,” according to The Detroit News.

It’s clear that Drummond is having trouble blocking out many of these reports. He’s allowing himself to be affected by seemingly every trade scenario – from early preliminary talks to imaginary ones that lack credibility (if Van Gundy is to be believed and no talks occurred).

This lines up with Drummond’s recent comment to TMZ Sports, saying that “anything is possible in this league” while addressing the reports.