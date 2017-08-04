Corey Maggette interviewed for Lakers' director of player development

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hire a director of player development, with Corey Maggette, Lester Conner and Mo Peterson among those who have been interviewed for the position.

Corey Maggette, Lester Conner, Mo Peterson interviewed for Lakers director of player development/special assistant to Magic/Pelinka, source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 4, 2017

Maggette, who is currently playing in the BIG3, has already withdrawn from consideration.

The 14-year NBA veteran was represented by Rob Pelinka, who was previously an agent but is now the general manager of the Lakers. Maggette spoke to Eric Pincus about Pelinka in February (via Bleacher Report):

“Rob is a master at understanding the CBA. That is the first step of being a quality GM in this league. If he continues to be the person he’s always been, a high-character guy, full of integrity and love for the game, he will do fine.”

In 2012, he told reporters he “might be in a front-office position” and was preparing for that. While he played just one season at Duke, he went back to school at Arizona State to earn his degree.

He is currently the Basketball Operations Regional Liaison for the NBA, where he helps with the development of player programs.

Corey Maggette had some front office offers to get into scouting/administration… If he retires look for him to go that route. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) October 15, 2013

The former Los Angeles Clipper owns a minority stake in ASVEL Basket, which won the French League in 2016. After he retired, he reportedly had offers from teams to get involved with scouting and administration.

Maggette was known as an “excellent mentor” by players around the league and took part in the NBPA’s Leadership Development Program in 2013.

He expressed interest in playing for the Lakers on a minimum contract after his final NBA season. While it’s unclear why he has withdrawn consideration for the current gig, perhaps he has eyes on a bigger role than the director of player development. Los Angeles will continue to weigh various candidates.

Lakers will continue to interview for the positions that reports to president Magic Johnson/GM Rob Pelinka, per sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 4, 2017