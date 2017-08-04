Doc Rivers no longer in charge of Los Angeles Clippers' front office

Doc Rivers, who previously served as the Los Angeles Clippers’ president of basketball operations and head coach, will no longer be in charge of the organization’s front office.

He will remain with the team in his coaching capacity.

Story on ESPN: Clippers' Doc Rivers will return to primary duties of coach, freed of front office responsibilities. https://t.co/r2hfOCbcUc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2017

Here is what Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday afternoon (via ESPN):

Rivers, who held the title of president of basketball operations, will continue to have a strong voice in personnel and organizational matters and will partner with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, [Steve] Ballmer told ESPN Friday. Frank will now oversee basketball operations, including the general manager.

Only three teams now have coaches who also run the front office. The San Antonio Spurs have Gregg Popovich, the Detroit Pistons have Stan Van Gundy and the Minnesota Timberwolves have Tom Thibodeau.

Earlier this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks decided against keeping Mike Budenholzer in charge of their front office. As is the case with Rivers, Budenholzer will remain with Atlanta and focus solely on coaching.