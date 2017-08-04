In 2014, Blazers owner told Clippers owner to avoid coach as executive

Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen was the co-founder of Microsoft. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is a former Microsoft CEO.

Allen resigned from the Microsoft board of directors in November 2000 (Ballmer took over in January 2000), but remained a senior strategy advisor for the company. He became the owner of the Trail Blazers in 1988.

Blazers owner Paul Allen advised Ballmer upon buying Clippers to have separate head coach/front-office leader, but Ballmer didn't listen. — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) August 4, 2017

According to Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report, Allen offered some advice to his former colleague when Ballmer took over an NBA franchise.

In a statement from a few years ago, Allen revealed he encouraged Ballmer to buy a team when the Clippers became available. Allen had also endorsed Ballmer for a Seattle bid in 2013.

Ballmer eventually purchased the Clippers in August 2014 while head coach Doc Rivers had become head of basketball operations just a few months prior in June.

Earlier this afternoon, nearly three years later, Rivers was relieved of his executive duties. Rivers said he had discussed the change with Ballmer for over a year.