NBA Live 2018 will feature complete roster of WNBA teams and players

EA Sports announced the upcoming NBA Live 18 video game will, for the first time ever, feature WNBA teams and players in the Play Now mode.

This historic representation beats its 2K video game rival, which has not made a similar move. Katie Barnes spoke with the game’s executive producer, Sean O’Brien, about the recent decision (via ESPNW):

“We’ve found that through research of a lot of different games in different genres that [both] men and women like playing as women,” O’Brien added. “So that’s something we’re committed to moving forward.” For example, three months after the launch of “FIFA 16,” the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) was the 23rd most popular team to play with out of 600 possible options. Forward Alex Morgan has scored more than 1 million goals in the game.

EA Sports also made the FIFA video game that featured women. While long overdue for basketball, considering the video game was produced for the last two decades, this is still a big step forward towards inclusivity.

Check out some of the graphics of the upcoming video game, which features all twelve teams and every player as well, below.

The @WNBA is making it's mark in #NBALIVE18 Get ready for a new 🌊 🌊 🌊 For more info: https://t.co/H5xKXsw3fV pic.twitter.com/L5dlIjHyhh — EA SPORTS NBA LIVE (@EASPORTSNBA) August 3, 2017