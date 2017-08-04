Trending stories: Projected standings, DeMarcus Cousins, JR Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
August 03 09:53 AM
Who will make the playoffs? Kevin Pelton projects the NBA standings and the 2017-18 record for every team.
August 03 12:14 PM
The Nets are changing the culture, but what about the team’s outlook? Zach Lowe looks at reasons for hope and reasons for doubt.
Hanga reportedly near Barcelona – via eurohoops.net
August 04 04:06 AM
Report: Kevin Durant’s stone-faced reaction to Peyton Manning’s joke was part of act – via nba.nbcsports.com
July 13 03:33 PM
Enjoyable either way
A brief history of the elusive 50/40/90 in the G League – via 2ways10days.com
August 03 09:15 AM
In the 16-year history of the NBA’s minor league not a single player has achieved the feat. Will it ever happen?
DeMarcus Cousins can’t wait for NBA season to start – via theundefeated.com
August 03 12:26 PM
JOHANNESBURG – There will be notable games when the 2017-18 NBA schedule comes out as expected this month, beginning with the NBA Finals rematch between the rei…
August 03 05:20 PM
JR Smith and Jason Day sat down with ESPN.com to chat about the similarities between basketball and golf, Stephen Curry’s professional debut and that time LeBron James accidentally crashed into Day’s wife, Ellie, at a Cavs game back in 2015.
Called for Traveling: The NBA’s Best …and Worst Cities – via espn.com
August 03 02:41 PM
Kevin Arnovitz and Brian Windhorst on the best food, airports and atmospheres of NBA cities across the country.
Erik Spoelstra says inspiration from Luol Deng led him to Africa Game – via sun-sentinel.com
August 03 03:10 PM
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra discusses his participation in NBA Africa Game and the impact of former Heat forward Luol Deng.
Thunder signs Daniel Hamilton to two-way contract – via newsok.com
August 03 05:13 PM
AUG 3, 2017 – Another player from the Oklahoma City Blue will have a chance to suit up for the Thunder this season – at least periodically. The Thunder on Thursday signed guard Daniel Hamilton to a two-way contract, the first in team history.
NBA 2K ratings: Ball, Fultz, Durant remarkably high – via espn.com
August 03 02:03 PM
Ball and Fultz rate higher than usual for rookies in the popular video game. Plus, Durant reaches a LeBron-level rating.
August 03 07:43 AM
BALTIMORE — Peter Frates can no longer talk, but he can see and he is watching “The Basketball Tournament’’ that concludes with The Finals at Coppin State. The Cinderella story of the event is call…
