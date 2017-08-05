DeMarcus Cousins looked slimmer, quicker during NBA Africa Game

New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins finished the 2017 NBA Africa Game with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Marc Spears to DeMarcus Cousins: "You're skinny now"

Many noticed he appeared slimmer and quicker while starting at power forward for Team World. Some even gave shout outs to his nutritionist. NBA analyst Doris Burke called him “svelt” during the game.

During a halftime interview, Cousins said this is the “best he has felt” in his career. However, not all agreed that a slimmed down Cousins is much faster on his feet.

Cousins is in “the best shape of his career” right now, though the Pelicans big man admits he does not know exactly how much weight he has lost (via The Undefeated):

How much does Cousins weigh now? “I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Cousins said. “I lost a lot of weight. I did my little training program in L.A. and I like the results. I’m good. I feel lighter on my feet. I’m moving a lot better than I have in previous years. It doesn’t hurt to wake up in the morning and the aches and pains have kind of gone away. It’s definitely benefited my body a lot more.”

During the 2016 Olympics, Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski said Cousins was in “unbelievable shape” last offseason.

Cousins posted a video of his offseason workout program in Los Angeles. Other videos of his training can be found here.

