Knicks are 'in touch' with Marshall Plumlee, who they recently waived

The New York Knicks waived big man Marshall Plumlee in an effort to make room to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. earlier this offseason.

Last season, Plumlee was assigned to the development league and played for Westchester Knicks. He was also on the team’s summer league roster. Recent reports indicate that New York’s front office is interested in bringing Plumlee back to the team (via ESPN):

The Knicks are among several teams in touch with free agent big man Marshall Plumlee, per league sources … Coach Jeff Hornacek said at the time that he hoped to have the chance to re-sign Plumlee, who expects to make a decision on his next team shortly. The Knicks have several big men in their rotation and it’s unclear if there would be a roster/rotation spot for Plumlee, who impressed coaches with his development and work ethic over the past two seasons.

If the team offered him a guaranteed contract, the NBA minimum for a player with one year of experience is $1.3 million for next season. His contract for last season was reportedly for $565,000 but was a cap hit of $100,000.

Plumlee was considered a favorite of former Knicks executive Phil Jackson, but was waived when Jackson parted ways with the team.