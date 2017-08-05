USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Top NBA point guards, Doc Rivers and more

Trending stories: Top NBA point guards, Doc Rivers and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Top NBA point guards, Doc Rivers and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 04 06:40 PM
To predict player performance from one season to the next, there are at least a few key considerations. NBA players tend to reach their peak around the age of 27-28, and research suggests it may be…

Shares

August 05 12:37 AM
After a slow start, Warriors star shot even par on the back with two birdies to complete successful Web.com effort

Shares

August 04 06:49 PM
G League adding new wrinkle to rules to almost force players into buyout situation

Shares

August 04 04:45 PM
John Wall wants to win a championship, but he doesn’t plan to bounce around the NBA chasing a ring.

Shares

August 03 09:15 AM
In the 16-year history of the NBA’s minor league not a single player has achieved the feat. Will it ever happen?

Shares

August 04 03:50 PM
Babbitt, 28, became expendable when the Heat drafted Kentucky big man Bam Adebayo with the 14th pick and then signed former Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk adding plenty of frontcourt depth to the roster to go with all the players the team re-signed.

Shares

August 04 02:37 PM
Rivers will remain coach, as Lawrence Frank takes over front office

Shares

August 04 02:05 PM
Free-agent forward Luke Babbitt and the Atlanta Hawks have agreed on a one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shares

August 04 07:58 AM
These six NBA rookies could quickly prove that they slid too far in the 2017 draft.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home