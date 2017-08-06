USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Damian Lillard, DeMarcus Cousins, Mark Cuban and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 05 04:03 PM
Whether its marketing his signature shoe, connecting with the community, or showing off his rap skills, the Trail Blazers point guard leverages social media platforms like no other player in the NBA.

August 05 07:27 PM
Doc Rivers remains an elite coach, but the setup in L.A. that had him working two jobs was too much for one man, as has been proved time and time again in the NBA.

August 03 09:15 AM
In the 16-year history of the NBA’s minor league not a single player has achieved the feat. Will it ever happen?

August 01 10:04 AM
The Atlanta Hawks have a one-of-a-kind setup with Erie over the next two seasons, and they are literally starting from scratch.

August 05 01:25 PM
During a halftime interview, DeMarcus Cousins said this is the “best he has felt” in his career.

August 05 09:30 AM
“I’m glad the NBA doesn’t have a politician litmus test for our players.” —Marl Cuban

