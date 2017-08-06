Trending stories: Damian Lillard, DeMarcus Cousins, Mark Cuban and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Damian Lillard knows the power of social media for athletes – via espn.com
August 05 04:03 PM
Whether its marketing his signature shoe, connecting with the community, or showing off his rap skills, the Trail Blazers point guard leverages social media platforms like no other player in the NBA.
Shares
Woj: The inevitable end of the NBA’s ruling coaching class – via espn.com
August 05 07:27 PM
Doc Rivers remains an elite coach, but the setup in L.A. that had him working two jobs was too much for one man, as has been proved time and time again in the NBA.
Shares
A brief history of the elusive 50/40/90 in the G League – via 2ways10days.com
August 03 09:15 AM
In the 16-year history of the NBA’s minor league not a single player has achieved the feat. Will it ever happen?
Shares
What’s old is new for Atlanta and the Erie BayHawks – via 2ways10days.com
August 01 10:04 AM
The Atlanta Hawks have a one-of-a-kind setup with Erie over the next two seasons, and they are literally starting from scratch.
Shares
DeMarcus Cousins looked slimmer, quicker during NBA Africa Game – via hoopshype.com
August 05 01:25 PM
During a halftime interview, DeMarcus Cousins said this is the “best he has felt” in his career.
Shares
Mark Cuban says Colin Kaepernick’s protests wouldn’t keep him off NBA rosters – via nba.nbcsports.com
August 05 09:30 AM
“I’m glad the NBA doesn’t have a politician litmus test for our players.” —Marl Cuban
Comments