Trending stories: Damian Lillard, DeMarcus Cousins, Mark Cuban and more

Woj: The inevitable end of the NBA’s ruling coaching class – via espn.com August 05 07:27 PM Doc Rivers remains an elite coach, but the setup in L.A. that had him working two jobs was too much for one man, as has been proved time and time again in the NBA. Shares

What’s old is new for Atlanta and the Erie BayHawks – via 2ways10days.com August 01 10:04 AM The Atlanta Hawks have a one-of-a-kind setup with Erie over the next two seasons, and they are literally starting from scratch. Shares