Chris Paul displays his intensity in exhibition game while teammate James Harden dances

The dynamics of James Harden and newly acquired Chris Paul will be a major key to success for the Houston Rockets in the upcoming season.

This is gonna be fun: Harden ranked 1st in time of possession last season and Chris Paul ranked 7th, per SportVU pic.twitter.com/kgfduPhquV — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) June 28, 2017

Last season, Harden and Paul were both among the league leaders in time of possession. While many sites have wondered about whether these two players can co-exist next season, stats only tell so much of the story.

That’s why their first public appearance on a court together was perhaps more interesting than any of the projections and analysis pieces, even though it wasn’t NBA action.

The two players appeared together in a game during the Drew League in Los Angeles. While playing together, Paul seemed upset at Harden for not taking a layup while Harden danced it off before a hug.

You can watch a GIF of the interaction above, courtesy of Home Team Hoops.

It seems unfair to judge the teammates based on the brief interaction, but it’s still a noteworthy moment from the game as they get accustomed to playing together on the Rockets.

Reports have indicated teammates often feel “wrath” from Paul when he is frustrated. Chauncey Billups has described him as a smaller Kevin Garnett, known for his on-court intensity. Clippers coach Doc Rivers also echoed the sentiment.

Regardless, the duo’s debut was one of the most memorable Drew League moments in the history of the event.