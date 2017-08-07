DeMarcus Cousins is eyeing Carmelo Anthony to the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins has been actively posting about the possibility of playing with New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony on social media.

A few days ago, a fan sent out a tweet suggesting that a trio of Anthony Davis, Cousins and Anthony could do well in New Orleans. Cousins, who joined the Pelicans last season and looks much slimmer and quicker this offseason, responded to the tweet with one word: “Facts”

Facts — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) August 4, 2017

Those who know Cousins may not be surprised he would want to play with Anthony. The two have been teammates for Team USA in the Olympics and Cousins has long admired ‘Melo.

Here is what Cousins said about Anthony, whom he calls his favorite player of all-time, in July 2016 (via Sacramento Bee):

“It’s dope. I enjoy being around him. He’s got so much experience in this game. It’s well known that I’ve been a ‘Melo fan my whole life. Just to be able to work with him daily is going to help me become a better player. I’m excited for it.”

At the time, Anthony talked about bonding with the center and said there is a misconception about Cousins around the league and among its fans. He told Cousins he has a chance to be one of the best players in the NBA if he plays with a chip on his shoulder.

After sending that tweet, Cousins wasn’t done expressing interest in Anthony over social media. A fan Instagram account asked, “Olympics Reunion in the Big Easy?” Not only did Cousins like the image, he commented emoji eyes.

Add Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins to the list of NBA players who'd like Carmelo Anthony traded to their team: pic.twitter.com/zkr3M5Jb4q — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 7, 2017

While it would be hard to think of a deal New York would accept from New Orleans, one blog wonders whether Solomon Hill, Omer Asik and E’Twaun Moore would do the trick.

Cousins has said he has reached out to “some of the biggest names that are on the block right now” about playing in New Orleans – and Anthony certainly fits that description. His former Sacramento Kings teammate, Rajon Rondo, has already joined him on the Pelicans.