High school star Marvin Bagley III dominates JaVale McGee on defense

Marvin Bagley III, considered to be one of the best high school basketball players in the nation, guarded JaVale McGee in the Drew League recently.

Bagley played on the same team as James Harden and Chris Paul. Harden scored 43 points on Nick Young, who’s now on the Golden State Warriors with McGee. Bagley (who is 6-foot-11, but incredibly agile) guarded the Golden State big man.

Watch McGee struggle to get by Bagley; he was unable to drive to the lane in isolation coverage (via Baller Visions):

Bagley played against NBA players including McGee, Young and Julius Randle. Earlier this summer, he outscored DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors.

During the Drew League All-Star game, he had a remarkable 18 points and 20 rebounds.

As such, it’s no surprise he may soon reclassify to skip his senior year of high school and go straight to college basketball. He recently had an official visit to nearby USC.

We recently listed him as one of the top prospects who will soon make an impact in the NBA.