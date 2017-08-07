Knicks hire brother of Michelle Obama to oversee player development

The New York Knicks have hired Craig Robinson, brother of former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, as a front-office executive.

Robinson was the head coach of Oregon State men’s basketball team before he was hired by the Milwaukee Bucks as an executive in August 2016. Once a college basketball player at Princeton, he was also an assistant at Northwestern and head coach at Brown.

While at Princeton, he was teammates with Steve Mills, who was recently hired as the executive president of the Knicks.

His new role with New York will be similar to what he had with Milwaukee (via Yahoo Sports):

Robinson plans to fill multiple roles for the franchise, including player development and serving as general manager of the Knicks’ development league team in Westchester, league sources said.

However, ESPN’s Ian Begley says Allan Houston will remain as the GM of their G-League team.

Robinson, who stands at 6-foot-6, was a two-time Ivy League Player of the Year. While he was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, he does not have any experience playing in the NBA.

His other hoops credentials include appearing on the CBS Sports broadcast of the March Madness tournament. He was also a college basketball analyst for ESPN and ESPNU.