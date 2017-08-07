Trending stories: Ron Baker, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Knicks’ Baker: Small town guy, Big Apple dream – via newsday.com
August 04 06:10 PM
SCOTT CITY, Kan. — It is hard to imagine a place less like Madison Square Garden than the cement slab where Ron Baker spent countless
Shares
Former Heat backup center Willie Reed arrested on domestic violence charge – via miamiherald.com
August 06 08:52 AM
Now with the Los Angeles Clippers, the backup center was jailed early Sunday in Miami-Dade.
Shares
Young new head of Bucks basketball says he has final say, not Jason Kidd – via nba.nbcsports.com
August 06 08:18 PM
“I’ve been hired to run the basketball operations for the Milwaukee Bucks, to have the final say.” —Jon Horst
Shares
NBA two-way contracts FAQ – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
June 26 10:19 AM
Teams now have two additional roster spots, but their use is guarded with specific parameters under new two-way contracts.
Shares
August 06 10:39 AM
Kevin Pelton answers your questions on Chris Paul’s lack of postseason success, supplemental draft picks and more.
Shares
Here is Stephen Curry playing against giant inflatable defenders in China (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
August 05 08:01 PM
When is preseason, again?
Comments