Donatas Motiejunas will make more money in China than he did in NBA

Last year, Donatas Motiejunas refused to report to the Houston Rockets after they did not match an offer worth $35 million over four years.

He eventually landed on the New Orleans Pelicans for a prorated share of the NBA’s veteran’s minimum, which Spotrac estimated to be $618,000. While he could have signed a one-year deal worth $1.7 million for next season on the veteran’s minimum, he will instead play in China.

Donatas Motiejunas will earn 450k per month. His monthly salary is bigger than his previous contract with New Orleans Pelicans last season — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) August 8, 2017

Two weeks ago, publications speculated his deal in China would be worth $1.5 million. However, the new deal could reach up to $3 million on his new team.

Earlier this offseason, the basketball free agent switched agents from Wasserman to Octagon after the mess last year. He knew he would not return to the Pelicans because they had so many big men on their roster.

For NBA teams, he spoke about mutual interest from the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

Motiejunas told he prefers San Antonio, Golden State, Utah or Washington. 'I like their game and I also have some interest from them' — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) May 15, 2017

Motiejunas was reportedly considering a bid from Tel Aviv Maccabi for approximately $1.17 million per season. Zalgiris Kaunas, the EuroLeague team based in Lithuania, had expressed interest as well.

He was not against playing in Europe and said he had a “good relationship” with Barcelona, who recently signed big man Kevin Seraphin. Motiejunas had previously played in Lithuania, Italy and Poland.

Former NBA players including Norris Cole, Jason Thompson and A.J. Price played for Shandong last year. But Cole returned to the NBA and Thompson will play in Turkey.

Motiejunas also revealed that if he don't sign NBA contract till August, he'll consider return to Europe. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) May 15, 2017