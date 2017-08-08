Michael Beasley nearing one-year, $2.1 million deal with Knicks

The New York Knicks will sign former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley to a one-year, $2.1 million contract for the NBA’s veteran minimum.

New York Knicks and former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley are nearing agreement on a one-year deal, a league source told @BBallInsiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 8, 2017

The move will count as a $1.47 million cap hit against the Knicks, who made their signings of rookie Damyean Dotson and second-year player Ron Baker official yesterday.

Since returning from China, Beasley had played well for the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets. He has maintained an above-average player efficiency rating.

Recent reports indicate Beasley had been offered an annual contract between $3 and $5 million to play in the Chinese Basketball Association. However, it seems his interest was in staying in the United States for his professional basketball career.

Shandong offered over $3M to re-sign Michael Beasley, but he wanted the Knicks. His NBA net income is less than he'd make in China. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) August 8, 2017

Last season with Milwaukee, Beasley averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range.