Trending stories: The unbeatable pick-up team, Kyrie Irving, Dirk Nowitzki and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 07 05:19 AM
Ty Lue, Alan Anderson, Jared Dudley, Tayshaun Prince and Patrick O’Bryant formed pick-up Voltron in 2010, beating many NBA stars.

August 07 03:54 PM
Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin joins The Jump and explains why he thinks Kyrie will be traded before the start of the season.

August 07 09:11 AM
The Celtics simply didn’t have the roster space for Mickey, but his unique skill set should still land him on another NBA roster.

August 07 11:54 AM
Throughout a year of trade rumors, Jimmy Butler remained consistent: He wanted to remain a Chicago Bull.

August 08 01:15 AM
The ninth overall pick in the NBA draft used the Las Vegas Summer League to stir interest in his explosive game and get a three-year deal with Under Armour that could be worth up to $2 million per year.

August 07 09:10 PM
SportsNation breaks down how the Lakers can become a key contender with the addition of free agents, including LeBron James.

August 07 12:26 PM
JOHANNESBURG — Dirk Nowitzki stood in front of some Kenyan journalists and tried to impress them in their native language during Basketball Without Borders last…

August 07 02:37 PM
Cleveland, Ohio—The Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the court for the 2017-18 season suited up in a new coat of armor. Designed for the modern-day defender, the Cavs have unveiled two new Nike uniforms, the Association edition (white) and the Icon edition (wine) …

August 07 11:23 AM
The four-time All-Star agreed to a monster extension with Washington with two years left on his deal because that’s the Wall way.

August 07 12:36 PM
Robinson plans to fill multiple roles for the franchise, including player development and serving as general manager of the Knicks’ development league team in Westchester.

