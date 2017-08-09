CJ Wilcox signs two-way deal with Blazers rather than play overseas

Former first-round pick CJ Wilcox will sign a two-way contract for the Portland Trail Blazers, allowing him to suit up with their NBA squad as well as their developmental team.

Wilcox was the Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 2011. He played four seasons for the Washington Huskies. As a senior, he scored 18.3 points per game and was selected No. 28 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. He was considered one of the best shooters in the draft class.

During three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic, he averaged just under six minutes per game and spent most of his time in the development league. He was waived by the Magic in April 2017.

His new opportunity will be with the Blazers on a two-way contract.

Free agent guard CJ Wilcox has agreed to a two-way deal with Portland, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 9, 2017

Depending on how much service he has for the NBA squad while signed, the contract could be worth approximately $279,000. HoopsHype’s Mika Honkasalo recently wrote about the details of two-way deals:

The NBA season is split into 170 days, and a player on a two-way deal can only spend 45 days with their NBA team receiving the minimum salary, which is set at $815,615 for the 2017-18 season. The rest of the 125 days, the player will be paid at the rate of their G League salary capped at $75,000. In a best-case scenario, the salary math works out to roughly around $280,000.

Wilcox, in particular, had interest from the EuroLeague club Baskonia. This could have been an interesting opportunity for the former first-round pick.

Former ORL and LAC guard C.J. Wilcox is drawing Euroleague interest from Baskonia Vitoria, according to source. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) August 7, 2017

Baskonia is coached by his former Clippers teammate Pablo Prigioni. The team added former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Marcelo Huertas this offseason after losing Shane Larkin to the Boston Celtics.

Last season, other players on the team who had success in the United States included Chase Budinger, Andrea Bargnani and Ricky Ledo.

It’s interesting to note he had interest from a European team but chose to sign a two-way deal instead. Other players who have not yet had much experience in the league may choose a different path.