LeBron James called Los Angeles 'home' in a post on Twitter

While Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has an offseason house in Los Angeles, many people got excited to see he mentioned L.A. as his “home” on Twitter.

James posted a tweet in response to Jamal Crawford, who invited him to play in his pro-am league in Seattle.

While this was a harmless post considering he does have a mansion in Los Angeles, the speculation about him signing with the Lakers or Clippers in the 2018 offseason grew immensely based on his choice of words.

If his wife Savannah Brinson has anything to say about the decision, one report indicates she wants to head to Southern California (via Bleacher Report):

“Cleveland’s loss in the 2017 NBA Finals has led Lakers officials to hear more whispers about James’ interest in a final chapter in Los Angeles, where his wife would like to live full time, per sources.”

Less than two years ago, James purchased a $20 million mansion in Brentwood. The home is approximately 13 miles from Staples Center.

While a lot can happen between now and then, there are a lot of reliable folks around the NBA who believe James may end up in Los Angeles full-time after the 2017-18 NBA season.