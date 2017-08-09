Trending stories: Anthony Davis, Nick Young, first-time All-Stars and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
NBA issues memo aiming to lessen DNP-rests – via espn.com
August 08 06:32 PM
The NBA, in an effort to reduce the number of DNP-rests during the upcoming season, has issued a memo to all teams outlining travel and scheduling changes for 2017-18.
LOCKED ON PELICANS–Aug. 9, 2017–Talking all things Pelicans with David Grubb – via audioboom.com
August 09 07:00 AM
David Grubb of crescentcitysports.com joins the show to talk about the Pelicans offseason, Jrue Holiday, where the Pels fall in the Western Conference, and more
August 08 02:36 PM
August 08 05:34 PM
As a late-blooming basketball prospect who wasn’t nationally-ranked as a youngster, Anthony Davis is a real-life example of how not every NBA star became one overnight. That’s part of the message Davis tries to relay to children at the summer basketball camps he hosts, including this week’s two-day event at the University of New Orleans.
Report has Heat playing Nets in Mexico in December – via sun-sentinel.com
August 08 10:19 PM
Miami Heat scheduled for NBA regular-season game in Mexico City.
Will Heat’s Whiteside make the 2018 All-Star team? ESPN’s experts weigh in – via miamiherald.com
August 08 03:46 PM
New York’s Kristaps Porzingis, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Washington’s Bradley Beal received more votes among players in the East. Three Eastern Conference All-Stars moved to the West this off-season.
Nick Young Puts On A Show At Drew League – via clutchpoints.com
August 08 03:41 PM
Over the last few years in the NBA offseason, veteran guard Nick Young has made it a tradition to participate in the Drew League. It has become a platform where Young has grown accustomed to showcasing his scoring ability against amateurs and other NBA stars playing in the annual tournament. In a recent Drew League […]
Summer Forecast: First-time All-Stars? – via espn.com
August 08 11:26 AM
Our ESPN Forecast panel predicts the players most likely to make their All-Star debuts in 2017-18. Are Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid ready to take the next step?
