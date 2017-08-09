Trending stories: Anthony Davis, Nick Young, first-time All-Stars and more

NBA issues memo aiming to lessen DNP-rests – via espn.com August 08 06:32 PM The NBA, in an effort to reduce the number of DNP-rests during the upcoming season, has issued a memo to all teams outlining travel and scheduling changes for 2017-18. Shares

Anthony Davis optimistic about Pelicans' chances after summer of improvement – via nba.com August 08 05:34 PM As a late-blooming basketball prospect who wasn't nationally-ranked as a youngster, Anthony Davis is a real-life example of how not every NBA star became one overnight. That's part of the message Davis tries to relay to children at the summer basketball camps he hosts, including this week's two-day event at the University of New Orleans.

Nick Young Puts On A Show At Drew League – via clutchpoints.com August 08 03:41 PM Over the last few years in the NBA offseason, veteran guard Nick Young has made it a tradition to participate in the Drew League. It has become a platform where Young has grown accustomed to showcasing his scoring ability against amateurs and other NBA stars playing in the annual tournament. In a recent Drew League […]