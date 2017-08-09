VJ Beachem could eventually earn two-way contract with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers signed 6-foot-8 former Notre Dame basketball player VJ Beachem to a partially guaranteed contract today.

Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem has agreed to a partial guarantee with the Los Angeles Lakers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 9, 2017

Earlier in the day, the Lakers also signed 20-year-old 7-foot big man Stephen Zimmerman. Both will compete during training camp for a two-way contract with Los Angeles.

The Lakers have already signed guard Alex Caruso to a two-way contract after an impressive showing during Summer League. However, they still have one other two-way deal available that they eventually can offer.

Beachem was a solid defender who was not originally much of a three-point shooter, but he later became known for his shot beyond the arc at Notre Dame.

@VjBeachem tells NDI/SBT he has partial guarantee to attend #NBA training camp with Los Angeles Lakers….could earn two-way contract… — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) August 9, 2017

As a freshman, Beachem took just 1.6 three-point attempts per game. By his senior year, however, he jumped up to 6.7 long-range shots each time he played. During his four-year collegiate career, he shot 39.2 percent as a deep range shooter.

Beachem was a particularly impressive three-point shooter on uncontested catch-and-shoot attempts from long distance last season. This is a role similar to what Nick Young did for the Lakers, though he has since signed with the Golden State Warriors.

Working out at the Lakers facility: Dominique Hawkins, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, V.J. Beachem, Andrew White and Nigel Williams-Goss — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) May 22, 2017

Before the 2017 NBA Draft, he was in the same workout for the Lakers as Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant. Both Kuzma and Bryant were drafted by the team.

Beachem also worked out for the Philadelphia Sixers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He played for Minnesota’s Summer League squad.