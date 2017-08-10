CJ McCollum, who has recruited Carmelo Anthony, played pickup with him

In an interesting new video, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was joined by a hooded Carmelo Anthony during a recent pickup game.

After recently posting a pic of Carmelo Anthony in a Blazers jersey on IG, @CJMcCollum is now training with 'Melo. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pI1zimZvuw — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 10, 2017

The two worked out with trainer Chris Brickley while playing at Life Time Athletic at Sky in Manhattan. At one point in the video, Anthony drained an exciting skyhook shot.

McCollum posted a photo of Anthony in a Blazers uniform on Instagram during recent trade rumors, though momentum on a potential deal has since stalled. While the Blazers guard has indicated the Knicks forward may be interested in a trade to Portland, reports indicate he only wants to be dealt to the Houston Rockets.

Marc Berman reports New York would like Anthony, who has a no-trade clause, to consider trade destinations besides Houston (via New York Post):

According to the source, the Knicks are still hopeful Anthony eventually will expand his wish list beyond the Rockets — with the Trail Blazers, Cavaliers, Thunder and Pelicans holding interest. The source said the Knicks brass has told Anthony he needs to do so because they are unwilling to make a “bad trade” — and he seemed to understand the team’s position.

The aforementioned list includes Portland so the workout post with Anthony and McCollum adds fuel to the fire. Evan Turner, also on the Blazers, has tweeted about Anthony becoming a teammate as well.

Meanwhile, NBA star DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans has recently shown interest in Anthony via social media. Anthony has a no-trade clause, as mentioned, so he will need to waive it for any deal to happen.