D'Angelo Russell hit a streetball game-winner and NYC fans went crazy

While participating in New York’s Dyckman Basketball Tournament, newly acquired Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell lit up the court.

This is how you introduce yourself to NEW YORK CITY. Game-winning three in Overtime of a Playoff game. @Dloading did that! #IceWater pic.twitter.com/K7SYO09lyE — Dyckman Basketball (@IamDyckman) August 10, 2017

While the game was in Manhattan – not Brooklyn, where he will play next season – he was still welcomed like he was playing at a home court. Like a scene out of a movie or an old NBA Street video game, fans rushed the court before Russell took a game-winner on Wednesday evening.

As he hit the shot, he was mobbed with excited spectators thrilled to see him rise to the moment.

However, it wasn’t just his three-pointer that made him a beloved player in the game. He also displayed some smooth, between the legs dribbling sure to impress even the most casual fan.

Of course, the highlights weren’t over there. He also found Jawaun Daniels for a behind-the-back pass that led to an alley oop.

Isaiah Whitehead, who is also a guard for the Nets, had 33 points in the game. Full highlights from the performance can be found here.

Me & @Dloading Had Dyckman Going Crazy Tonight 🔥🗽🙌🏾 — Isaiah Whitehead (@IsaiahW_15) August 10, 2017

If New Yorkers continue to embrace the former Lakers guard the way they did on Wednesday, Russell may have a much easier time in New York than he did in Los Angeles.

However, fans in New York are considered to be a ruthless bunch who will support you if you’re doing well and let you know otherwise. He received mixed reviews from the crowd when he was in Barclays Center for Ice Cube‘s BIG3 tournament.