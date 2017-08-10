Knicks, Rockets 're-engage' in discussion on trade for Carmelo Anthony

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are reportedly back in discussion to trade 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, according to ESPN.

New York seemed to inch closer to a deal before it stalled when Phil Jackson parted ways with the Knicks and Scott Perry became the general manager.

Best part about Woj's report on Knicks and Rockets reengaged is that Phil Jackson apparently made "significant" progress on an Anthony deal. — Moke Hamilton (@MokeHamilton) August 10, 2017

We recently learned Anthony would not waive his no-trade clause to play for the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, though, a new deal may be in play for him to land with the Rockets in a potential three-team deal.

While the rumor has picked up steam, the report also mentions a trade may be delayed until the regular season (via ESPN):

The Knicks remain willing to start training camp with Anthony, 33, on the roster, and a real scenario exists where the Rockets and Anthony remain patient that a deal could have to wait until the regular season is underway, league sources said. The Knicks want to trend younger, building around Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. Anthony playing a significant role could stifle their development.

Ryan Anderson, who has a cumbersome contract, does not fit what the New York front office would like in return for Anthony. However, if the two teams can find a willing third team, a potential agreement could be reached sooner rather than later.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers have both expressed real interest in Anthony, though it seems unlikely either would be the third team in this scenario.