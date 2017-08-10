Omri Casspi, David Robinson bring Basketball Without Borders to Israel

The first Basketball Without Borders camp in Israel will headline NBA player Omri Casspi as well as Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson.

NBA/FIBA's Basketball Without Borders headed to Israel for the first time Aug. 13-16. Omri Casspi, David Robinson among coaches at camp. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) August 10, 2017

Two years in a row, Israeli-born Casspi organized a trip to his home country. Last year, Rudy Gay and Amar’e Stoudemire joined him.

This is the first time the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and outreach program will be held in Israel. Casspi was signed by the Golden State Warriors this offseason. He spoke about the trip in April (via NBA.com):

“Basketball without Borders is an amazing program, and I’m fortunate that I was able to participate as a camper in 2005. It’s great to see the NBA and FIBA recognize Israel’s basketball development efforts by hosting the camp there for the first time. I look forward to working with Europe’s top male and female players and showing them the beauty and culture of my home country.”

On this trip, Casspi will be joined by newly-acquired Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker, Philadelphia Sixers guard Jerryd Bayless and more as coaches at the camp.

NBA coaches including Kurt Rambis of the New York Knicks and Dan Burke of the Indiana Pacers will participate in Israel as well. The full list of participants can be found below.

The @NBA announced the current/former NBA, WNBA, FIBA players who will coach at 16th edition of Basketball Without Borders (#BWB) Europe. pic.twitter.com/QAP0Z5ygiC — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 10, 2017