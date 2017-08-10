Trending stories: LeBron James, Michael Beasley, Kelly Olynyk and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Rating latest free-agency moves: Beasley, Clark and more – via espn.com
August 09 12:19 PM
Kevin Pelton provides team-by-team analysis of the latest deals over the past couple weeks of NBA free agency.
Shares
Slater: My journey from Oklahoma City to the Bay Area to The… – via theathletic.com
August 09 10:51 AM
Billy Donovan told me something memorable during the off-day between Games 6 and 7 of the 2016…
Shares
Miami Heat tentatively set to open season at Orlando, host Cleveland only once – via miamiherald.com
August 10 12:44 AM
Some highlights have leaked out from the Heat schedule, which is expected to be released as early as next week.
Shares
The G League needs to bring back the “pick your poison” playoff scenarios – via 2ways10days.com
August 09 10:01 AM
What if teams had the opportunity to choose their first round playoff opponents? It’s happened before and the league should bring it back.
Shares
2017/18 Utah Jazz Nike Uniform Collection – via nba.com
August 09 12:00 PM
Shares
New Heat 7-footer Olynyk has been in Miami ‘two days and I already love it’ – via miamiherald.com
August 09 05:56 PM
The third Canadian-born player in Heat history started working out with his new teammates on Monday and outside of working out a few days with the Canadian national team and completing his move from Boston he plans on spending the bulk of his time in South Florida in the coming weeks preparing for the start of training camp in late September.
Shares
The Blueprint: LeBron James, Cleveland’s Deliverance, and the Making of the Modern NBA – via barnesandnoble.com
August 09 05:16 PM
In 2010, LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers. That same year, Jason Lloyd began to cover the team for the Akron Beacon Journal, LeBron’s hometown…
Shares
The Blueprint: LeBron James, Cleveland’s Deliverance, and the Making of the Modern NBA: Jason Lloyd: 9781524741907: Amazon.com: Books – via amazon.com
August 09 05:16 PM
The Blueprint: LeBron James, Cleveland’s Deliverance, and the Making of the Modern NBA [Jason Lloyd] on Amazon.com. *FREE* shipping on qualifying offers. In 2010, LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers. That same year, Jason Lloyd began to cover the team for the Akron Beacon Journal
Shares
We imagined how an NBA expansion draft would look today – via sbnation.com
August 09 10:09 AM
All 30 SB Nation NBA blogs joined in to imagine a future where the league adds two expansion teams. Here are the results.
Shares
Heat to play regular season game in Mexico against Nets – via miamiherald.com
August 09 09:26 AM
Mexican journalist Paulina Benavente broke the news Tuesday on her Twitter account and the league is expected to formally make the announcement when it releases its Global Games schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the NBA’s regular season schedule will be released next week.
Comments