Gilbert Arenas more likely to join BIG3 next season than Kobe Bryant

While players like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki have been rumored to join the BIG3 league, point guard Gilbert Arenas is more likely.

Even though Bryant was a major inspiration for Ice Cube to create the league, the entertainment star wants the Laker legend as a player as well (via TMZ):

Ice Cube says he’s been in touch with Kobe Bryant about joining the BIG3 … and he’s gunning to get the Black Mamba back on the court as early as next year!! The rap legend and 3-on-3 league commish talked to KTLA Morning News Thursday about his talks with the retired Lakers superstar … and Cube says he’s hoping Kobe will get the competitive itch again.

At a press event in Brooklyn before the league began, Iverson said he would want Bryant as a teammate. However, he said he hasn’t called him up and he would not call him unless he heard Bryant had an “itch” to participate or not.

It does not seem like basketball has been on his mind. He recently posted on Twitter about how he was busy building the Body Armor company as well as a venture capital fund and a media company. A source close to the situation does not imagine Bryant will participate.

Arenas is probably a more realistic option. Here is what BIG3 player Rashad McCants said about it (via Clutch Points):

The BIG3 star of Trilogy told ClutchPoints that Arenas is very interested in giving the league a shot next year when asked if a proposed trio of former superstars Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett would work and if any other former stars will join the league next season. “Absolutely,” McCants told ClutchPoints.com. “I spoke to Gilbert Arenas, and he said he’s definitely interested in coming in next year and a couple of others.

After he retired from the NBA, Arenas decided to sign in China and join the Shanghai Sharks and play overseas. While he was controversial both during and after his professional basketball career, he is more likely to play a role in the BIG3.

For example, Arenas has often been spotted playing pick-up basketball with his Los Angeles neighbor Nick Young at a local L.A. Fitness gym.

He does not have the pedigree of Bryant but the three-time NBA All-Star did have a memorable basketball career and could play more of a “villain” role.