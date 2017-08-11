Lonzo Ball will wear Big Baller Brand sneakers in NBA 2K18 video game

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball will wear his signature Big Baller Brand sneakers in the upcoming NBA 2K18 video game.

We're excited to announce the @bigballerbrand shoes will debut in #NBA2K18 & be laced up on @ZO2_ at NBA Season Tip-Off! pic.twitter.com/X4NcMS1aNH — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 11, 2017

This news comes just a few days after Operation Sports owner Steve Noah tweeted an image of Ball wearing the Kobe A.D. shoes, which were released after his playing career.

Reps for the video game hinted they would include the Big Baller Brand sneakers in May (via UPROXX)

According to a 2K rep, “We do our best to ensure that each shoe worn by NBA athletes is made available in NBA2K.”

Ball has an 80 rating in the game, which is the exact same as No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz of the Philadelphia 76ers.

It will be interesting to see if folks using the MyCareer mode can sign with Big Baller Brand.