Trending stories: Melo trade talks, Kevin Durant paycut and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 10 05:17 PM
The Knicks and Rockets have re-engaged on trade talks involving 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, with the Rockets again canvassing third-team trade partners to construct a deal, league sources told ESPN.

August 10 04:24 PM
Kevin Durant reached his professional pinnacle a little less than two months ago, finally adding an…

August 10 06:26 PM
The Celtics, widely expected to be the Cavs’ biggest obstacle to another NBA Finals appearance, retooled their roster this summer, luring prized free agent Gordon Hayward from Utah

August 10 06:05 PM
The Warriors and Cavs highlight a Christmas slate that includes the Rockets, Thunder, Celtics, Wizards, 76ers, Knicks, Timberwolves and Lakers.

August 10 12:17 PM
AUG 10, 2017 – Newly-acquired Thunder forward Patrick Patterson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which will sideline him for 4 to 6 weeks, the team announced Thursday.

August 10 08:03 AM
The 76ers and Celtics will take their Atlantic Division rivalry across the pond for a regular-season game in London on Jan. 11.

August 10 11:03 AM
D’Angelo Russell was mobbed with excited spectators thrilled to see him rise to the moment.

New Spurs center suffers knee injury – via blog.mysanantonio.com

August 10 07:10 PM
SAN ANTONIO – Spurs center/forward Joffrey Lauvergne suffered a minor knee injury while warming up for France’s exhibition game with Croatia on Aug. 8 in the lead up to the EuroBasket Tournam…

August 10 05:56 PM
NBA teams slowly have been unveiling the new jerseys, and the Rockets showed off their new threads Thursday.

August 10 12:54 PM
Plenty of stars changed uniforms this summer, but which offseason addition will make the biggest impact? Our ESPN Forecast panel predicts the league’s best newcomer for 2017-18.

August 07 09:11 AM
The Celtics simply didn’t have the roster space for Mickey, but his unique skill set should still land him on another NBA roster.

