Trending stories: Melo trade talks, Kevin Durant paycut and more

Sources: Rockets, Knicks re-engage on Melo – via espn.com
August 10 05:17 PM
The Knicks and Rockets have re-engaged on trade talks involving 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, with the Rockets again canvassing third-team trade partners to construct a deal, league sources told ESPN.
Exclusive: Kevin Durant talks his pay-cut decision, NBA… – via theathletic.com
August 10 04:24 PM
Kevin Durant reached his professional pinnacle a little less than two months ago, finally adding an…
Cavaliers to open 2017-18 regular season at home against Boston Celtics; visit Warriors on Christmas – via cleveland.com
August 10 06:26 PM
The Celtics, widely expected to be the Cavs’ biggest obstacle to another NBA Finals appearance, retooled their roster this summer, luring prized free agent Gordon Hayward from Utah
Warriors-Cavs tops NBA’s Christmas presence – via espn.com
August 10 06:05 PM
The Warriors and Cavs highlight a Christmas slate that includes the Rockets, Thunder, Celtics, Wizards, 76ers, Knicks, Timberwolves and Lakers.
August 10 12:17 PM
AUG 10, 2017 – Newly-acquired Thunder forward Patrick Patterson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which will sideline him for 4 to 6 weeks, the team announced Thursday.
Business trip: Sixers, Celtics to play in London – via espn.com
August 10 08:03 AM
The 76ers and Celtics will take their Atlantic Division rivalry across the pond for a regular-season game in London on Jan. 11.
D’Angelo Russell hit a streetball game-winner and NYC fans went crazy – via hoopshype.com
August 10 11:03 AM
D’Angelo Russell was mobbed with excited spectators thrilled to see him rise to the moment.
New Spurs center suffers knee injury – via blog.mysanantonio.com
August 10 07:10 PM
SAN ANTONIO – Spurs center/forward Joffrey Lauvergne suffered a minor knee injury while warming up for France’s exhibition game with Croatia on Aug. 8 in the lead up to the EuroBasket Tournam…
Rockets unveil new Nike uniforms for 2017-18 season – via chron.com
August 10 05:56 PM
NBA teams slowly have been unveiling the new jerseys, and the Rockets showed off their new threads Thursday.
August 10 12:54 PM
Plenty of stars changed uniforms this summer, but which offseason addition will make the biggest impact? Our ESPN Forecast panel predicts the league’s best newcomer for 2017-18.
Jordan Mickey is following the new “3-and-B” archetype – via 2ways10days.com
August 07 09:11 AM
The Celtics simply didn’t have the roster space for Mickey, but his unique skill set should still land him on another NBA roster.
