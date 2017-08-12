Malik Monk was convinced the Knicks would select him in 2017 NBA Draft

Charlotte Hornets rookie combo guard Malik Monk and agent Jeff Schwartz thought the New York Knicks would select him in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The reorganized front office for the team is comfortable with their selection of French point guard Frank Ntilikina.

However, this is not the first time Monk has expressed his surprise about New York passing on him in the draft. His college coach John Calipari, who was linked to the Knicks earlier this offseason as an executive, spoke about Monk helping reinvent the team (via New York Post):

“I wanted Malik in New York because I thought he would light it up. It would be back on.”

Ian Begley and Howard Beck, who both cover the Knicks, joined The Lowe Post Show podcast with Zach Lowe last month. They said the front office was also considering Monk as well as Donovon Mitchell before they went with Ntilikina.

After his workout with the team, Monk praised the triangle offense that former team executive Phil Jackson operated.