Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, Andre Drummond and more

With four new teams, here’s how the 2017 G League expansion draft will work – via 2ways10days.com
June 30 10:17 AM
This is the first step to building a new franchise’s roster in the G League.
Mavs’ Dennis Smith Jr. on Knicks meeting, Summer League success – via nydailynews.com
August 11 05:16 PM
The Knicks dined with Dennis Smith Jr. but didn’t draft him, leaving themselves open to criticism if his athleticism translates to stardom.
Report: Knicks’ Phil Jackson wanted to deal Kristaps Porzingis for Lonzo Ball – via hoopshype.com
August 11 02:11 PM
This deal would have had Kristaps Porzingis in Boston with Markelle Fultz in Los Angeles and Lonzo Ball in New York.
From South Africa to sinus surgery: The re-energizing of Andre Drummond – via sports.yahoo.com
August 11 08:02 AM
Andre Drummond had this to say about the Pistons’ woes last season: “It starts with me.” Now he’s ready to turn Detroit into a playoff contender.
