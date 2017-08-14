LaVar Ball gave his Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers to Rashad McCants

After losing in a four-point challenge to Ice Cube at Staples Center, LaVar Ball gave the shoes off his feet to BIG3 player Rashad McCants.

LaVar Ball gives Rashad McCants his "Showtime" ZO2s after his 4-point shootout challenge with Ice Cube: https://t.co/U3S2h3HTjq pic.twitter.com/d9QSkCBBrw — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) August 14, 2017

The Big Baller Brand founder was halftime entertainment in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

While the infamous NBA father was unable to defeat rapper and entertainer Ice Cube in an attempt to hit 30-foot shot attempts, he was still one of the more interesting celebrities at the regular-season finale of the three-on-three league.

McCants spoke to HoopsHype about Big Baller Brand and the Ball family last month:

I love to support my own people as much as I can, and their entrepreneurship as a family shows a lot of bravery by challenging the status quo and going up against these Fortune 100 companies. I’m a big proponent of that. I have to support it! There are a lot of people who have said, “I hope you’re being compensated for it!” I don’t need compensation to help my people. I just want to make sure they grow and I’ll do whatever I can to help them get promotion.

The former NBA player has previously worn Big Baller Brand merchandise and said he is a “big supporter” of Ball.

He has previously worn the “Stay in Yo Lane” shirt and has also reportedly answered press conference questions by saying Big Baller Brand — and nothing else.