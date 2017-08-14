O.J. Mayo has lost 20 pounds in 5 weeks training with Travelle Gaines

Former USC Trojans basketball star and 2008 No. 3 overall pick OJ Mayo was banned from the NBA for two seasons, but he’s working on a return.

After completing the first season of his two-year ban from the NBA for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program, many began to wonder about his future.

Mayo worked out at Athletic Gaines in Los Angeles with professional trainer Travelle Gaines. He has worked out with other professional players like Tony Snell of the Milwaukee Bucks as well as Taj Gibson of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

I'm not black I'm O.J ….😂🙏🏽 my bro back working hard in the gym!! Miss the USC days #Blessed #MyBrother #USC A post shared by Taj Gibson (@tajgibson22) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Of course, Mayo and Gibson played together at USC during the 2007-08 college basketball season.

According to those who worked with him, he came in out of shape at 240 pounds — much heavier than his listed weight online. However, since he started training at this gym in July, he is down to 219 pounds, Gaines told HoopsHype on Monday. This is a huge loss over the course of five weeks.

This is not the first time Mayo has struggled with weight issues. Former teammate Rudy Gay, who played alongside him on the Grizzlies over the course of four seasons, ripped him for his weight in March 2014.

However, he’s in good hands as Gaines is a well-known trainer who has also recently worked with Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas. He helped the Pro Bowl wide receiver lose 12 pounds during the recent NFL offseason.

Gaines has also worked with Jimmy Butler, James Harden, Carmelo Anthony as well as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Mayo, who is still listed on the website for his agency Landmark Sports, told a reporter he will be “back soon” while at LAX. If his progress continues, he may find his way back to an NBA roster after his suspension is over.

He is a free agent if and when his ban clears, so he can play for any team in the league interested in signing him.