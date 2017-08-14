Tyus Jones' brother commits to Duke after getting to know Coach K

Tre Jones is one of the top point guards in the college basketball freshman Class of 2018. He has committed to play at Duke University.

His older brother, Tyus Jones, also played for the Duke Blue Devils when the team won the 2015 NCAA National Championship. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four and was then selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by his hometown Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a recent interview, Tre Jones said he became familiar with iconic head coach Mike Krzyzewski which helped him decide to commit to Duke (via ESPN):

“I got to know Coach K and his staff really well when they recruited Tyus. Coach K saw a vision in me when I was younger that I did not see in myself at the time. He believed I could be a leader and a winner. That meant a lot to me.”

The 6-foot-2 point guard will likely start as a freshman as the point guard for next season, Trevon Duval, is expected to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.