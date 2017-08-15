Cavaliers interested in Nuggets' Jamal Murray for a Kyrie Irving trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a potential trade partner to move Kyrie Irving if the Denver Nuggets are willing to part with Jamal Murray.

In a recent report, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski listed the young players who the Cavaliers may be targeting in a deal (via ESPN):

The Cavaliers find themselves far more fixated on a young star, including New York’s Kristaps Porzingis, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Josh Jackson and Denver’s Jamal Murray, league sources told ESPN.

While the Suns have not expressed interest in trading Jackson and it seems Porzingis will remain with the Knicks, the Nuggets are an interesting team for a potential deal.

Denver seems most likely willing to make a move of the teams listed above if their front office is willing to move Murray. They selected the point guard with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and he made the All-Rookie 2nd Team last season.

Murray recently spoke about what it is like to be involved in trade rumors (via Sportsnet):

“I could be in Cleveland right now. I could be in Minnesota. I could be anywhere in a couple days. It’s kind of nerve wracking because you don’t know what’s going on and there are so many rumours. I just have to stay ready and prepared for any opportunity.”

Reports from Cleveland.com indicate the Nuggets will be hesitant to move either Murray or 22-year-old shooting guard Gary Harris.

However, if the return yields Irving, don’t be surprised if Denver decides to accept. The Nuggets could also be involved in a three-team deal if Cleveland wants Murray in return.

Murray would join Tristan Thompson as Canadian-born players on the Cavaliers.